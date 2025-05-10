Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 4,675 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $41,824.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,966.46. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $312,403.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,875,374.20. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,455 shares of company stock worth $368,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $103.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.02.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.39 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRCT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

