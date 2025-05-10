Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Cooper-Standard worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Cooper-Standard Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE:CPS opened at $24.63 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $432.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $667.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.00 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper-Standard

In other news, Director David John Mastrocola purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $45,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,726.05. This represents a 36.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.