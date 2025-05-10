Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,799 Shares of Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Evans Bancorp

In other Evans Bancorp news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $55,653.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,967.11. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evans Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

EVBN opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $220.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.71. Evans Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Evans Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

