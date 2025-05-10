Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFGR opened at $26.51 on Friday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.