Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,580,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $862,000.

ETX opened at $18.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $19.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0782 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

