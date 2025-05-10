Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 120.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 74,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 40,964 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

FNDA opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

