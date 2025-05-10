Stifel Financial Corp Has $850,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. AGP Franklin LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

