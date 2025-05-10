Stifel Financial Corp Has $852,000 Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.78. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $979,853.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,975.90. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

