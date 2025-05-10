Stifel Financial Corp Has $878,000 Stock Holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COCO. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $691,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,006,229 shares in the company, valued at $69,355,336.53. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,347. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,358 shares of company stock worth $2,865,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Price Performance

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $33.27 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.64 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vita Coco

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.