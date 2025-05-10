Stifel Financial Corp Has $900,000 Stock Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DJD opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $330.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $54.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98.

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

