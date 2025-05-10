Stifel Financial Corp Invests $859,000 in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CACC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total transaction of $1,547,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,698.64. The trade was a 49.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,731,270. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $490.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $487.94 and its 200-day moving average is $482.52. The company has a quick ratio of 20.33, a current ratio of 20.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $409.22 and a twelve month high of $614.96.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by ($0.96). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

