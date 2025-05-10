Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.28% of Global X Dax Germany ETF worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 663,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DAX stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Profile

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

