Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 9,620 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Magnite were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGNI stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 251.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

In related news, Director Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $101,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,732.95. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 15,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $244,109.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,579.50. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,276 shares of company stock worth $647,241. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

