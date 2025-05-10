Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 102,016 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Bumble at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bumble by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Bumble by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Bumble from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bumble from $6.80 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of BMBL opened at $5.69 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $600.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Bumble had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 54.19%. The business had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

