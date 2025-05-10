Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alumis were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alumis by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alumis during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alumis in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alumis in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 159,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $727,636.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,426,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,590,201.90. The trade was a 4.90 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Colowick purchased 16,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $112,244.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,244.88. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 397,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,895.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALMS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alumis in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alumis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

NASDAQ ALMS opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. Alumis Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $13.53.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

