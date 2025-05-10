Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,962 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $12,768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,947,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,501,000 after purchasing an additional 750,472 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,547,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 341,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 383,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 246,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:UMC opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13.
UMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
