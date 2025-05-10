Stifel Financial Corp Sells 299 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,930,000 after purchasing an additional 908,185 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,548,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,214,000 after purchasing an additional 473,909 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,474,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,138,000 after buying an additional 318,329 shares in the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 648,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,374,000 after buying an additional 172,669 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $14,435,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,658.39. This trade represents a 18.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Austen acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at $818,174.96. The trade was a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $117.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average of $112.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.50 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

