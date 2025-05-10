Stifel Financial Corp Sells 615 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $45.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

