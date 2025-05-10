Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 380.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 215,764 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Stoneridge by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 224,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 177,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 171,700 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 202,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 159,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

Shares of SRI opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $18.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $217.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.42 million. Analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SRI

Stoneridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.