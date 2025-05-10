Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 21,330 Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.20% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 26,933 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $250,000.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $15.07.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.