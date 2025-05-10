Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 2,291 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 140,129 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 149,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. The trade was a 25.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,404.57. This trade represents a 39.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

