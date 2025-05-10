Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 65,134 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 151.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,134 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 207,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 74,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 52,549 shares during the period. Finally, Kaye Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCW opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.0839 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

