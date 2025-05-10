Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.68% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,710,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

PBW opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

