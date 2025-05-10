Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 234.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,132 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 162,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 265,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $792,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independence Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,365 shares in the company, valued at $18,524,071.65. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,245. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IRT stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 106.22, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

