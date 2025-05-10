Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.77% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHE opened at $80.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.32. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.25 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The firm has a market cap of $173.68 million, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.05.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

