Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 52,697 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Free Report) by 193.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,697 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.08% of ALPS Clean Energy ETF worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACES. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 138,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 89,023 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ACES stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.49.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

Read More

