Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,837 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,723,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,000. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 730.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Shares of EWJV opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $34.85.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

