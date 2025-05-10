Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Free Report) by 749.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEZ. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEZ opened at $89.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $113.42.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

