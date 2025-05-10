Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stock Position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 197.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.29% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLR. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 1,247.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 143,043 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,030,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NLR opened at $84.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.12. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.59.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

