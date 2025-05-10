Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,552 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 192,963 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 75,182 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFBK stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $480.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.75. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

NFBK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Gil Chapman sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $130,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,779.45. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,611.94. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

