Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 12,763 Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.59% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,123,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,165,000 after acquiring an additional 60,611 shares in the last quarter.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLSM stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

Featured Articles

