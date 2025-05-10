Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 45,759 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $6,179,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BAPR stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $329.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.