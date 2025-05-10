Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 17,715 Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,715 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $34.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $212.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

