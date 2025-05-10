Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,140,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13,616.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,976,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TARS stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The firm had revenue of $78.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $154,539.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,288.32. This represents a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $330,093.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,628.80. The trade was a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,173 in the last three months. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.