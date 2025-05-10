Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 55,979 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 21.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Teradata by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $35.60.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.85 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDC. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

