TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,304,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after acquiring an additional 61,231 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $131,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,005.51. This trade represents a 34.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Rubino sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,126 shares in the company, valued at $328,354.86. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,562 shares of company stock worth $2,357,394 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.78.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.42 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 10.58%. Research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.57%.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

