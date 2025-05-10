The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.87 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,252.75. This represents a 28.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

