The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Western Union by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 193,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Union by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,072,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,770,000 after buying an additional 428,856 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Western Union by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,555,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,693,000 after buying an additional 487,865 shares during the period. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

