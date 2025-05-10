Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,366 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Thermon Group worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Thermon Group by 312.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 27,235 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermon Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in Thermon Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 621,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Price Performance

NYSE:THR opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $965.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $35.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.48%. Research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermon Group

About Thermon Group

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.