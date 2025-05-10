Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.84% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPLC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $305.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.99. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

