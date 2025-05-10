Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 218.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 750.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MD. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.44 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

