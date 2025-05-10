Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in First Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on THFF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

First Financial Stock Performance

THFF opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $603.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.41. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. First Financial had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Allen Franklin purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.53 per share, with a total value of $57,783.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,157.85. This trade represents a 12.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James O. Mcdonald acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $48,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,543.38. This represents a 11.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,775 shares of company stock worth $139,480 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

