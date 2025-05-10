Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 1,911.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COGT. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000.

COGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of COGT opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $551.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.91. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

