Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $84,000 Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 138.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $36.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $640.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

