Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 2,652 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000.

In related news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $66,619.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,500.21. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,575 shares of company stock valued at $123,957. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHLS opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $846.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.77.

Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

