Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,488,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 227,428 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 86,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 392,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 188,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,361,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,241,834.80. This represents a 0.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 32,000 shares of company stock worth $151,180. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

