Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vontier by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of VNT opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.06 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

