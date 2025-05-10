Wells Fargo & Company Increases Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $14.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADNT. Bank of America cut shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays cut Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Adient from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Adient Stock Up 7.4 %

ADNT opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. Adient has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 739.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 157.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Adient by 6,924.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 803.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

