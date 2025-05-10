Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 2,170 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Global Industrial by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Global Industrial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GIC opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Global Industrial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

