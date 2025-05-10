Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 620 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $31.16 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $164.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.24 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

